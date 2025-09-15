Keir Starmer has hit out at Elon Musk for the “dangerous and inflammatory language” used in a video message to protestors at a far-right rally.

On Saturday, an estimated 110,000-150,000 people descended on London to take part in the Unite The Kingdom march, organised by former EDL leader Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Part of the protest saw Tesla CEO Musk send a video message to those present.

In the message to protestors at the march, the billlionaire said they must “either fight or die.”

He said: “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die. You either fight back or you die. And that’s the truth. It’s only a matter of time till that happens to towns and villages. It will spread. And no one will have any peace.”

“If you weren’t under massive attack then people should go about their business. But unfortunately, if the fight comes to you, you don’t have a choice, you have to fight, you have to rally all of the people to fight for the future. If this doesn’t happen there won’t be a future.”

The comments were quickly condemned by many, with some accusing Musk of inciting violence with his words.

Now, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also condemned the comments.

In a statement, Number 10 said Musk’s words were “dangerous and inflammatory.”

A spokesperson for the prime minister said: “The UK is a fair, tolerant and decent country, and so the last thing the British people want is this sort of dangerous and inflammatory language, which threatens violence and intimidation on our streets. I don’t think the British public will have any truck with that kind of language.”

The Metropolitan Police has said 26 officers were injured in violence at the march, with casualties ranging from head injuries and concussions, to prolapsed discs and broken noses.

There were also accounts of the protesters crossing into ‘sterile areas’ and trying to fight with counter-protesters, somewhat flying in the face of claims that this was all meant to be a festival of free speech. In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, the level of violence was labelled ‘unacceptable’.

The Met said: “Many protesters came here intent on violence, confronting officers and engaging in physical violence, which was wholly unacceptable. The 25 arrests we have made so far are just the start, and those identified in the disorder can expect to face robust police action soon.

“We are hugely grateful to the officers who were deployed in Central London today, to those on duty in all 32 boroughs responding to 999 calls, and the 500 colleagues from across the country who stood alongside us in some very challenging circumstances.”