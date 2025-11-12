New Jeffrey Epstein emails that mention Donald Trump have been released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

One of these emails that mentions the US president was between the disgrace sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and discussed one of Epstein’s victims.

The new emails which the Committee say were provided by the Jeffrey Epstein estate this morning including several showing Epstein mentioning Trump on multiple occasions while communicating with Maxwell and the writer Michael Wolff.

House Democrats said in a statement: “The Epstein Estate released a total of 23,000 documents that the Oversight Committee is currently reviewing.”

One of the new emails has shown Epstein alleging that Trump “spent hours” with one of his victims, the BBC reports.

An email from Epstein to Maxwell in April 2011 reads: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. Police chief. etc. im 75 % there.”

Maxwell replies: “I have been thinking about that…”

Trump has strongly denied knowing about Epstein’s illegal activities.

The two knew each other in the 1990s and 2000s but had a falling out around 2004.