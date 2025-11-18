The much-loved JOE Pub Quiz is set to step out of the internet and into the real world next month with a live event in London.

On December 2 at 7pm, the good folk of JOE – in partnership with BOYLE Casino – will be hitting up Islington Assembly Hall to host a live version of their famous weekly internet pub quiz.

A staple for more than 150,000 weekly online players, the JOE Pub Quiz has become a fan favourite for quizzers across the nation.

Now, Londoners will have the chance to experience it in person.

Don’t worry if you’re not a mastermind of general knowledge or a seasoned quizzer – this is NOT your average pub quiz.

Be ready for a range of rounds that will test not only your intelligence but also common sense. Expect rounds based on niche internet news, memes and British cultural icons, along with all the usual fare of classics like general knowledge and sport, plus confetti cannons, rave rounds and dance offs.

A host of spot prizes will be up for grabs throughout the evening, including chances to win tickets to the London Lions and West Ham.

Audience participation is guaranteed, with opportunities to stitch up your teammates by exposing their most embarrassing tales.

All you need to bring is your wits and a willingness to laugh at yourself (and your mates).

The night will be led by energetic MCs and a soundtrack that will keep the atmosphere firmly in party mode.

This might just be the most entertaining live pub quiz night the capital has to offer.

Tickets start at £27.78 each and are available to buy here.