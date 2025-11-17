Private emails released by US lawmakers show Jeffrey Epstein backing Tommy Robinson.

In a message to an unnamed individual in 2018, Epstein wrote “Tommy Robinson !! good work.”

This was after the far-right agitator, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was released from prison. The 42-year-old had been jailed on contempt charges for filming a trial despite a court order prohibiting such coverage.

READ NEXT: Jeffrey Epstein said Donald Trump does not have ‘one decent cell in his body’

In another message celebrating Robinson’s freedom, Epstein wrote: “Kristallnacht always has the big fire.”

This was one of a number of Holocaust ‘jokes’ Epstein shared with an associate, the Mirror reports.

After the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 mid-term election, Epstein wrote in another message: “Come join us at Auschwitz, opening night, special.”

The messages were among the 23,000 Epstein documents released last week.

These sparked headlines for emails in which Epstein mentioned Donald Trump allegedly spending time with one of the convicted paedophiles victims.

This has prompted renewed demands for all government files relating to Epstein to be released.

Trump had initially resisted these calls, but on Sunday evening he revered his stance, and urged Republican lawmakers to vote n favour of a bill that would compel the US government to publish all its documents on Epstein.

Epstein, a financier, was found dead in his New York prison cell in 2019, in what was later ruled a suicide. He was being held on charges of sex trafficking, having previously been convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

The two criminal investigations into Epstein amassed a huge volume of documents including transcripts of interviews with victims and witnesses, and items confiscated from raids of his various properties. The material that has not yet been made public is often referred to as the Epstein files.