Darts fans at the typically raucous Alexandra Palace Darts Championship sent the prime minister a clear message last night.

After weeks of embarrassing headlines over lockdown gatherings and criticism over his failure to heed scientists’ advice ahead of Christmas, Boris Johnson found himself the target of some rather different negative publicity.

Chants of “Stand up if you hate Boris” could be heard as spectators packed Ally Pally in London for the 2022 PDC World Darts Championship on Monday evening.

It comes after Leeds United fans vocalised their dissatisfaction during their clash with Arsenal on Saturday night.

The prime minister suffered another bruising week last week after hundreds of Tory MPs rebelled against Covid measures and the ‘ultra safe’ North Shropshire seat fell to the Liberal Democrats in a by-election.

The Express called on its readers to “put faith in Boris”, saying he is “down but not out”.

Evidently, not everyone holds the same belief.

As if things could not get worse for our Prime Minister, here’s the crowd chanting “Stand up if you hate Boris” at the 2022 Darts World Championship at Alexandra Palace in London tonight. pic.twitter.com/N0kVvUuQ9t — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) December 20, 2021

Loving the replies to this implying that it's what you'd expect from a liberal metropolitan London crowd *at the darts*! https://t.co/fqdI6AmxBX — Will Jennings (@drjennings) December 20, 2021

