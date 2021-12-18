Have you ever had faith in Boris Johnson? If the answer is no then, it is doubtful the Express newspaper will change your mind.

However, looking at their front page today, they are hoping that enough people ‘must’ keep the faith in the PM, to keep him in the top job.

It comes as Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has “recused himself” from leading an investigation into lockdown-breaking parties across Whitehall, following allegations of gatherings in his own department.

Mr Case had been tasked by the Prime Minister to investigate parties reported to have been held in Downing Street and the Department for Education in November and December 2020.

And it was confirmed the scope could be widened to other alleged parties if Mr Case thought it necessary.

But following reports there were two parties held in the Cabinet Office in December 2020, a No 10 spokesperson said: “To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet Secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process.”

Faith?

Even the Daily Telegraph (Johnson’s real boss?) ran a front-page headline saying his bid to move on from shocking poll numbers has been derailed.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'PM's bid to move on from poll rout is derailed by fresh leaks'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/aJBnlCfdR6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 17, 2021

Regardless the Express decided to back their man and ran with a headline: “Down but not out! Why we must put faith in Boris.’

As you can see it seems more of a demand than a friendly request.

Tomorrow's front page: Down but not out! Why we must put faith in Boris #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F05lp3RTjM — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 17, 2021

Stranger still, even the Express itself said he was in freefall yesterday, but miraculously overnight have decided we MUST now support him.

A lot can happen in 24 hours I guess. However, it is usually just more revelations about how awful a PM he is.

Reactions

1.

Anyway, a lot of people took umbrage with the headline and took to Twitter to make their point…

Faith in ‘Boris’



Looks like the person who consumes the most alcohol at the Daily Express Christmas party gets to write the headline 👇



What a silly party game pic.twitter.com/ipzkiyRtMq — ProudGranny24 (@ProudGranny24) December 18, 2021

2.

Brave stuff from The Express to point out all the Tories are just as self serving, fucking useless, and utter bastards as Boris Johnson. That is the only reasonable. explanation for such a batshit crazy headline. pic.twitter.com/jh8JU3BtcS — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug💙 (@SkewSmug) December 17, 2021

3.

Down and deserves to be out. — catrollo 🌍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #FBPPR #FBPA (@catrollo) December 17, 2021

4.

Comedy gold. Your readership are proper thick if they believe this…..( which I expect they will) — Isnt brexit going well (@jamescornwell8) December 18, 2021

5.

Hahahahahahahahahahaha! I love the smell of desperation in the morning. — Mark Slater (@markslater42) December 18, 2021

6.

Keep the faith !? It’s like betting on a horse with 3 legs and a wheel. He only ever wanted to be PM, it’s a pity he hadn’t a clue what to do when he got the job. — MacAndy67 (@andy67_mac) December 17, 2021

7.

Courage? I've seen bigger spines on invertebrates. — Rob (@RDJUK_) December 18, 2021

8.

Yesterday, the UK reported 111 more COVID deaths and 93,000 cases. But today the media is full of how “We must put faith in Boris” Have we now normalised his deadly COVID mismanagement and the tragedy of 160,000 deaths? Have the public completely acquiesced to Tory propaganda? — Paul Delaney (@coaimpaul) December 18, 2021

9.

‘We must put faith in Boris’ screams Tory fanzine aimed at the under 10s and the wildly gullible.

Why. On. Earth. Would. We. Do. That?

‘Only one with the courage to see us through tough times’

Oh Ffs.

He’s what makes the tough times so tough. An arsehead where a leader should be. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) December 18, 2021

10.

“We must put faith in Boris.” pic.twitter.com/pO0MqtH9Xd — Steven Tho-ho-homas 🎅🏻 (@TheStevenThomas) December 17, 2021

11.

Difficult to see the small print of front page of Planet Thicko's @Daily_Express (Why We Must Put Faith In Boris) but I assume it's along the lines of;

a) because you're a gullible moron & believe any crap we print

b) err, that's it!



Next week, more pics of the Queen or Kate! pic.twitter.com/TerYMcTPHA — Richard Ashmore (@RichardAshmor) December 18, 2021

12.

I wasn't going to put my faith in Boris Johnson but then they underlined "must" so now I'm gonna — Lauren Nolan (@Moonfacemum) December 18, 2021

Or simply and rudely put…

I think I speak for the majority of the UK when I say, FUCK OFF — Darrell Jones (@Dazzavino) December 17, 2021

