With a rich, molten centre, chocolate fondants have a reputation for being difficult to pull off, with even many high end restaurant chefs struggling to execute them perfectly. But when done well, a chocolate fondant is a real thing of beauty – an extremely impressive dessert ideal for serving guests over the festive period. And with the right recipe, perfect chocolate fondants can be made at home without enduring too much stress.

This warm chocolate fondant recipe from Paul Ainsworth – the chef behind numerous restaurants in Cornwall, including Michelin-starred Paul Ainsworth at No6 – requires just a handful of accessible ingredients and takes fewer than 10 minutes to bake.

Born in Southampton, Paul Ainsworth is also behind Italian-leaning Caffè Rojano and Padstow Townhouse in Padstow, Cornwall, plus The Mariners Public House in Rock, Cornwall, Mahé Chef’s Table and Development Kitchen, and Paul Ainsworth Truro and Penwith College Academy. Three years after becoming Head Chef at No6. Paul and his wife Emma took over the business in 2009, earning a Michelin star four years later. The restaurant has since become synonymous with high-quality ingredients served simply, while incorporating playful twists. In keeping with the his restaurant work, Paul Ainsworth’s chocolate fondant recipe is fairly simple but particularly impressive.

Warm Chocolate Fondants An indulgent and impressive dessert recipe. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 14 minutes Total Time: 24 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Paul Ainsworth Ingredients 3 egg yolks

3 whole eggs

200 g sugar

75 g plain flour

150 g 70% dark chocolate

150 g unsalted butter Instructions In a bowl over simmering water melt the chocolate and butter together (or this can be done safely in a microwave).

In a kitchen aid using a paddle attachment (or in a large bowl, using a whisk) slowly combine the eggs and sugar together until well incorporated.

Slowly add the melted chocolate and butter to the eggs and sugar and mix well on a medium speed (or by hand) until well combined.

Stop mixing and add all the flour into the mix.

Slowly fold the flour through but be careful to not over mix the mixture.

Chill the mixture in the fridge and then weigh your mixture evenly into pre buttered and cocoa powdered tin moulds.

Bake at 180C/Gas 4 for 8-9 minutes (if mix is weighed at 80g).

