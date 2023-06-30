Suella Braverman has claimed the system is “rigged against the British people” after the Court of Appeal ruled a multimillion-pound deal – which would see asylum seekers deported to the east African nation – was unlawful.

Ministers are braced for a fresh clash in the courts over the policy as prime minister Rishi Sunak said he “fundamentally” disagreed with the decision and confirmed the Government would seek to appeal against the ruling to the Supreme Court.

In a majority decision on Thursday, Court of Appeal judges overturned an earlier High Court ruling which found Rwanda could be considered a “safe third country”.

The decision is the latest setback in Mr Sunak’s bid to “stop the boats” – one of his flagship pledges.

Braverman said she remained “fully committed” to the policy and, despite the ruling, insisted she still had “every confidence” in the plan while stressing that Rwanda was a safe country.

When asked if she blamed “lefty lawyers” or “the blob” amid the defeat, she told broadcasters: “The system is rigged against the British people, it’s as simple as that.

“It’s why we’re changing the laws through our Illegal Migration Bill.”

Taking the home secretary to task in the House of Commons, Yvette Cooper expertly had the last word on the failed flagship policy.

Watch her barnstorming remarks below:

🔊 @YvetteCooperMP eviscerates Suella Braverman in a 5 minute masterclass of shame 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AgG36hxseT — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) June 29, 2023

Related: Government’s illegal Rwanda plan gets given short shrift by Tory-heavy Question Time audience