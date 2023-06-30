The Home Secretary has lashed out at “phoney humanitarianism” hindering efforts to stop Channel crossings as the Government lost the latest court battle over its plans to send migrants to Rwanda.

Suella Braverman claimed the system was “rigged against the British people” after the Court of Appeal ruled the multimillion-pound deal – which would see asylum seekers deported to the east African nation – was unlawful.

Ministers are braced for a fresh clash in the courts over the policy as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he “fundamentally” disagreed with the decision and confirmed the Government would seek to appeal against the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Stop the boats

In a majority decision on Thursday, Court of Appeal judges overturned an earlier High Court ruling which found Rwanda could be considered a “safe third country”.

The decision is the latest setback in Mr Sunak’s bid to “stop the boats” – one of his flagship pledges.

Ms Braverman said she remained “fully committed” to the policy and, despite the ruling, insisted she still had “every confidence” in the plan while stressing that Rwanda was a safe country.

When asked if she blamed “lefty lawyers” or “the blob” amid the defeat, she told broadcasters: “The system is rigged against the British people, it’s as simple as that.

“It’s why we’re changing the laws through our Illegal Migration Bill.”

Question Time

But judging by this Question Time audience, it doesn’t look as though many Brits care for the government’s flagship policy.

Take a look at these reactions and judge for yourself:

