Nigel Farage says he is considering leaving Britain after his bank account was closed down.

The former UKIPer sparked a social media storm on Twitter after he alleged that the establishment was trying to force him out of the UK by closing his bank account, suggesting it could be in some way connected to his TRIC Awards win.

Nigel should name the bank and everyone with an account there should withdraw all their money at the same time.



Start a run on this bank. https://t.co/BgZYeviBXn — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) June 29, 2023

Laurence Fox called on Farage to name and shame the bank so that everyone with an account can withdraw their money at the same time.

He has been hesitant to do so and there could be a good reason why, as we revealed here yesterday.

But he doubled down on suggestions that he might have to leave the UK following the bank snub.

Speaking on his GB News show, he said: “I’m used to being prejudiced against and I’m generally pretty tough in fighting through these things.

“But just for once I’m really pretty thoughtful about whether it’s actually worth living in this country right at this moment”.

Watch the clip in full below:

Farage suggests he's considering leaving Britain pic.twitter.com/ppKQjGGuqA — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 30, 2023

