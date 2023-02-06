A Cabinet minister has joined calls for Dominic Raab to resign amid claims he bullied members of his team.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary is fighting for his political life following claims he failed to respect his civil servants.

FDA general secretary Dave Penman said those bullied by Raab suffered mental health crises and had to change job in a recent interview.

Raab has denied the allegations.

But the pressure is likely to ramp up this week after a Cabinet minister joined calls for him to go.

Speaking to The Telegraph, they said they had “heard too much” from civil servants claiming “that he’s an absolute s***”.

They went on: “I just don’t think he’s a very nice human being.

“Okay we’re not there to be nice human beings, we’re there to run the country. But you need to respect your civil servants, and I don’t think he has much of that in him I’m afraid.”

Responding to the comments, an ally of Mr Raab’s said: “Working with Dom is like working for a CEO – he is relentless about getting the best out of a department and operates and directs with the efficiency, drive, and attention to detail any successful business leader would recognise.

“He requests robust challenge from those around him to that end, and is professional to a tee – he would never demean, disrespect or bully.”

