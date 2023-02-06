The Daily Mail has produced a handy crib sheet for ardent Brexiteers still clinging to the notion that severing yourself from your biggest trading partner was a good idea.

Professor Robert Tombs said disgruntled Remainers “have a spring in their step” after new polling found an overwhelming majority of Brits are now in favour of rejoining.

He said those who Mail readers once dismissed as ‘Remoaners’ have quietly morphed into something even more insidious: ‘Rejoiners.’

“Every day, they tell us that Brexit has failed, defying the facts. And they think if they repeat this mantra often enough, people will believe it,” Tombs added.

A list of ten questions was also provided in the event any of the paper’s readers are confronted at a dinner party by a Rejoiner, most of which are downright hilarious.

BREXIT: As a Rejoiner, obviously there's nothing I love more than going to dinner parties, cornering people and talking their ear off about why we should reverse Brexit. pic.twitter.com/NWGxu1wX2J — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) February 5, 2023

Responding to the story, Galsworthy lampooned many of the points included in the piece to hilarious effect.

Watch the hilarious rebuttal below:

10 Questions to ask Rejoiners https://t.co/8sTX83dCQV — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 5, 2023

