During yesterday’s PMQs Labour leader Keir Starmer told the PM: “This is a document circulated by his backbench in which they call him the Conservative Corbyn. Prime Minister, I don’t think that was intended as a compliment.”

Mr Johnson said Sir Keir “tried repeatedly” to get Jeremy Corbyn elected as prime minister, adding: “Speaking from experience, he’s relatively dynamic by comparison with the right honourable gentleman.”

The Prime Minister concluded his questions with Starmer, by saying he was taking decisions “on the side of the British people”, and was heckled when he said of the Opposition: “They’re on the side of the people traffickers who would risk people’s lives at sea, and we are on the side of people who come here safely and legally.”

There were also Star Wars and Love Island references, it was that type of session.

The speaker gave up and it was a pretty brutal and rowdy affair, just want the public want during a cost of living crisis…

Starmer also didn’t mention the Rwanda deportations during the session, this is what Corbyn had to say about it later in the afternoon in the chamber.

The government’s Rwanda policy is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/X1afqmyMs3 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 15, 2022

It was the comment about his former boss that got a lot of people angry though.

John McDonnell tweeted: “This was appalling, ill judged & totally counterproductive. Insulting behaviour like this is demeaning. It alienates so many who enthusiastically voted for Jeremy whilst undermining the efforts to unite our movement to tackle the cost of living crisis. It warrants an apology.”

This was appalling, ill judged & totally counterproductive. Insulting behaviour like this is demeaning. It alienates so many who enthusiastically voted for Jeremy whilst undermining the efforts to unite our movement to tackle the cost of living crisis. It warrants an apology. https://t.co/EXtfMAeq1n — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) June 15, 2022

It response to Starmer’s comments #ApologiseKeirStarmer began to trend with people voicing their anger at his comments, seemingly talking down Jeremy Corbyn

The little Keir is nothing compared to Jeremy Corbyn. We should remember that Keir promised the same socialist policies of his Leader Jeremy Corbyn.#ApologiseKeirStarmer — Laura Alvarez (@LauraAlvarezJC) June 15, 2022

That was uncomradely & quite wrong today, @Keir_Starmer. It’s not the actions / behaviour of a confident leader.@JeremyCorbyn deserves respect from you & the @UKLabour Party.#ApologiseKeirStarmer — Red Labour (@RedLabour_) June 15, 2022

Using @PMQs to mock a man that’s worth a million of you was a truly hideous thing to do, but it exposed your limited abilities to a wider audience, so it’s not all bad.



You have the charisma of an air fried fish fart, by the way. #ApologiseKeirStarmer 12/12 — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) June 15, 2022

Despicable is what you are @Keir_Starmer your cheap shot at a man you are not fit to be mentioned in the same breath as, is beyond contempt #ApologiseKeirStarmer — Del Hamilton (@Degsy1967) June 15, 2022

Many things @Keir_Starmer has done I disagree with but his treatment towards @JeremyCorbyn – a good & honourable man- has been absolutely disgusting.



Yes, #ApologiseKeirStarmer. Insulting Mr Corbyn in such a pathetic way today, further exposed your deceitfulness & sneaky way. https://t.co/vpI9GKibxe — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) June 15, 2022

Starmer mocks Boris Johnson as the Tory Corbyn



Jeremy supports



• refugees

• wealth tax

• a 15 p/h minimum wage

• a renationalised NHS

• a 15% pay rise for workers

• global peace

• water, rail energy & mail owned by you

• free education

• an end to racism & Islamophobia — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) June 15, 2022

