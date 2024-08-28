Elon Musk was owned into the next galaxy by Star Trek legend, Robert Picardo after he suggested building a real-life Starfleet Academy.

The X owner, who counts SpaceX as part of his corporate catalogue, raised the prospect of creating a school for budding space cadets ahead of the latest series in the Star Trek franchise, which will focus on the Starfleet Academy.

A description of the show on StarTrek.com says it will introduce “viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism” and “discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers”.

Musk, who has a vision of making life multi-planetary in the future, tweeted his support for making a version of the school come to life, but was swiftly owned by a Star Trek legend, who pointed out that the academy’s values might conflict with his own.

“First step: Support a leader that embodies Starfleet values like diversity, inclusion and ethical behaviour”, Picardo posted on X.

And it didn’t take long for the reply to garner a lot of support.

Elon Musk got owned by a true Star Trek legend. @RobertPicardo pic.twitter.com/wTKRUu8cAw — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) August 27, 2024

Matthew Lagault responded with a Star Trek quip, while others piled on in support of Picardo’s “incredible mic-drop” moment.

Well played that man!

“Please state the nature of the medical emergency.”

“It’s an incredibly intense burn.” — Matthew Legault (@Mattyleg1) August 27, 2024

Massive mic drop on Elon from @RobertPicardo, the actor that played The Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/xCm8Bvm8qX — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 28, 2024

