Eight years after the vote to leave the EU, and it really doesn’t feel like we have taken back any control at all. As the Brexit reality sets in for travellers, even the likes of Lorraine Kelly are sick to the back teeth of the new regulations being imposed upon Brits heading abroad.

Brexit blasted by Lorraine Kelly

Many of us will be familiar with the long queues experienced at airports all across Europe, as a result of UK residents being shunted into the ‘non-EU’ queues. Travellers have reported an increase in red tape, queues, and the overall price of their holidays.

And, with the Port of Dover set to be ‘overwhelmed’ by EU changes to border security later this year, Brexit continues to look like an act of unmitigated self-harm. It has all gotten too much for Kelly, who is furious with the situation.

Travel disruptions anger Brexit critics

The TV host told Times Radio this weekend that her travel plans have been upended by the new bureaucracy that plagues Brits navigating their way across the continent. She lashed out at Brexit campaigners, who she accused of ‘lying to the public’ about certain consequences.

“I don’t understand all this, but it’s awful. Just another layer of nonsense about ‘taking back control’. But here we are, it now costs people more money to go on holiday. The last time we flew to Spain, the queues were horrific. People were going crazy. Nobody voted for this!”

“They were lied to, and people on the other side should have made better arguments. I’m fed up of going to Europe and apologising, I’m sick of it. You feel embarrassed. We are nearly missing our flights and queuing for ages.” | Lorraine Kelly

Labour told to sort out ‘backwards’ laws that punish Brits abroad

The ITV stalwart does remain hopeful, however, that things can change for the better. She has implored the Labour government to urgently intervene, reminding Keir Starmer and his colleagues that these Brexit changes are not ‘written in stone’.

Well said, Lorraine…

“You feel segregated. You have to go to different places to get your passport checked, and it feels like we’ve gone backwards. But hopefully, we can do something about it. The rules aren’t written in stone. If the government is willing, we might actually sort this out.” | Lorraine Kelly