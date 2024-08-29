Oasis ticket prices have been announced, after three more dates were added in Manchester, London and Edinburgh for the Britpop band’s reunion tour.

A seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begins at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.

In the band’s home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.

Earlier in the day, more shows for the world tour were announced.

Noel Gallagher posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “due to unprecedented demand”, shows in Heaton Park, on July 16, Wembley on July 30 and Murrayfield Stadium on August 12 had been added.

Gig passes have not yet gone on sale, but the Manchester rockers invited fans to apply for a pre-sale ballot, which has now closed, before Saturday’s general release.

The band also reassured applicants that the confirmation emails for pre-sale ballot entries were still being sent on Thursday.

Oasis wrote on X: “The deadline to confirm your entry has now been extended to 10am BST tomorrow morning (Friday 30th August).

“If successful in the ballot, you will be contacted tomorrow by 5pm BST with pre-sale access information. Thank you for your patience.”

Lucky fans will be notified by email that they have secured the opportunity to get pre-sale tickets.

Noel and his brother Liam put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band’s long-awaited reunion on Tuesday, saying: “The great wait is over.”

The UK and Ireland shows, which are the only European dates, were announced as follows: Principality Stadium July 4 and 5; Heaton Park July 11, 12, 19 and 20; Wembley Stadium July 25 and 26 and August 2 and 3; Murrayfield Stadium August 8 and 9; and Croke Park August 16 and 17.

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis.

Fans have been urging the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, a split prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.

Though fans have been positive about a reunion, concerns have been raised about high ticket prices and accommodation, and the prospect of Liam and Noel having another falling out.

