The UK could pull out of Europe’s human rights framework after last-ditch legal rulings blocked the Government’s plans to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Downing Street said all options were on the table and did not rule out withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs that three of the asylum seekers set to be on the first flight to Rwanda on Tuesday night had their removal blocked by the Strasbourg-based court, which interprets the ECHR.

Asked if the Government could withdraw from the ECHR, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are keeping all options on the table including any further legal reforms that may be necessary.

“We will look at all of the legislation and processes in this round.”

Attorney General Suella Braverman echoed that position and said many people would be frustrated at the role played by a “foreign court”.

Jesus

Just when you thought the situation couldn’t get any more bizarre TV presenter Calvin Robinson appeared on GB News and said Jesus would “absolutely” support the Rwanda initiative.

When asked by Rebecca Reid, he responded: “Yes, absolutely – you know why, people are crossing the channel illegally and dangerously with people smugglers and potentially at risk of death when there’s no need for that at all.”

He continued: “What we can do, is process their asylum claims in a safe country where they’ll be welcomed.”

'Do you think Jesus would be pro-Rwanda plan?'



'Absolutely.'



Calvin Robinson says Jesus would back the UK Government's Rwanda deportation plan.



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626



— GB News (@GBNEWS) June 14, 2022

Does this reaction chime with you?

— Andy mac (@aimac89) June 15, 2022

