Jeremy Clarkson has immediately banned two celebrities from his new pub.

The former Top Gear presenter opened his new business venture, The Farmer’s Dog, to the public yesterday, with fans queueing up to visit the boozer.

Just 20 minutes from his famous Diddly Squat Farm, the pub will be serving Clarkson’s Hawkstone lagers and ciders along with traditional pub grub using ingredients largely sourced from his farm.

And whilst hundreds will no doubt descend on the Oxfordshire watering hole this bank holiday weekend, there are two famous faces who will not be welcome.

These are his Grand Tour co-host James May and prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

In a post on X, one of the visitor’s to the pub shared a picture of a note in the pub window which lists the “people who are banned.”

While the decision to ‘ban’ Captain Slow from the boozer is likely to be nothing more than a joke between mates, there’s definitely no warm feeling from Clarkson towards Sir Keir.

Clarkson has been vocal in his criticism of the prime minister and his Labour government, in particular about their policies on farming and the rural community.

Speaking to Times Radio about the Labour leader, he said: “He’s actually the first person to be banned. It’s actually on a board in the hall. He hasn’t done much to endear himself to me yet.”

Since purchasing Diddly Squat farm and making his hit Prime series, Clarkson’s Farm, the media personality has been a strong advocate for the British farming industry.

Before this year’s general election, Clarkson wrote an article for the Sun in which he criticised Labour for their position on farming. Clarkson claimed the party’s manifesto contained just 87 words on the subject “which, when translated into English basically say: ‘We hate you, you meat-eating rural halfwits’.”

In his interview with Times Radio, he slammed the Labour party as being too London-centric, saying that he doesn’t think ” any of them have set foot outside Kentish Town for the last 35 years.”

But, he left the door open for Starmer to try and convince him other wise, saying that things “might turn around, you never know.”

