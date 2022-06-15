Earlier today anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray filmed two people outside Parliament who had draped an offensive flag over a fence.

The flag had the familiar EU stars on a blue background, but they added a swastika added in the middle, nice.

In the video two police officers tell the protestors that the flag is offensive.

One of the two even asks if they can just fly it instead. After being told no, he then moans “can you not put any swastika up?”

He then says that Ukraine flags should be taken down as they have nazi battalions in their army.

The police officer points out that the flag isn’t going to help matters, and tells them that it is not appropriate.

They then shout abuse at Bray as he films the events.

Strange time we live in…

Haters turn up with a Nazi variant flag… I thought they were Tory MPs at first…. pic.twitter.com/qIpeg2i7Lb — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 15, 2022

What goes on in their heads? Anything? — Dame Hat Tottins 🇺🇦 (@Allchanges) June 15, 2022

And unfortunately that’s what @BorisJohnson is doing to this country. Legitimising those kinds of views. Very sad. https://t.co/q4V9AJxeYg — Lordwessenden123 blocked by jason mccartney MP (@Lordwessenden12) June 15, 2022

Disgraced @metpoliceuk having a nice little discussion with some Neo Nazis who defiled the 🇪🇺 with swastikas.

Only in the UK… https://t.co/NyrHmwOodk — Kraut von Kraut 🇩🇪🇪🇺🇬🇧 3,5% 🕷🕊🩸#FBPE🚩 (@EUMarauder) June 15, 2022

Britain 2022, idiots trying to protest with a swastika's EU flag. The same EU that has been promoting and ensuring peace and harmony across Europe for over 50 years, the diametrically opposed view of the Nazis. Incredible. https://t.co/o2hSuoWgeg — Adam Smith (@Adam_Smith_PHD) June 15, 2022

