Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray says the introduction of draconian laws will not stop him from protesting outside parliament.

The government is seeking to use so-called Henry VIII powers to allow police to quash protests where a “cumulative” effect can be shown to be having a “more than minor” impact on people’s daily lives.

It could see Bray facing arrest if he breaches the terms set by the police, potentially putting an end to his six-year stint outside parliament.

But the anti-Brexit man said he will not allow the government to restrict his right to free expression.

Speaking to the Guardian, he said: “I won’t be put off for a minute.

“We have a right to protest, a basic human right. To take that away is to lead us down the path of fascism and that is not what the United Kingdom is about.

“The Tory government is constantly chipping away at our rights. And since leaving the European Union it seems to have given them a free rein.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The right to protest is a fundamental principle of our democracy, but we will not tolerate tactics that cause misery to people going about their day-to-day lives.

“The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act improves the balance between the right to protest and the rights of others to go about their business.”

Related: Let Bray Play