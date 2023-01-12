Lee Anderson followed in the footsteps of his esteemed colleague Nadine Dorries by bolstering one man’s Twitter account by some 27,000 followers!
The Tory MP posted a condescending reply to Chris Delaney after he sent a hilarious response to one of his tweets.
Anderson – commonly known as ’30p Lee’ – hit out at Delaney, saying: “You have one Twitter follower in 5 years. Hardly an influencer are you when even your friends refuse to follow you. Assuming you have friends.”
But it quickly backfired after a host of celebrities came to Delaney’s aid.
Danny Wallace responded by sharing a video of Anderson getting a friend to pose as a constituent.
While David Quantick had a few choice words of his own:
Bob Roberts – who has now turned influencer following his own spat with Dorries – shared the story.
He said: “People, I think you know the drill….”
Related: Steve Bray in scuffle with Lee Anderson after Tory MP steals his hat