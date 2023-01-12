Lee Anderson followed in the footsteps of his esteemed colleague Nadine Dorries by bolstering one man’s Twitter account by some 27,000 followers!

The Tory MP posted a condescending reply to Chris Delaney after he sent a hilarious response to one of his tweets.

Anderson – commonly known as ’30p Lee’ – hit out at Delaney, saying: “You have one Twitter follower in 5 years. Hardly an influencer are you when even your friends refuse to follow you. Assuming you have friends.”

You have one Twitter follower in 5 years. Hardly an influencer are you when even your friends refuse to follow you. Assuming you have friends. — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) January 11, 2023

But it quickly backfired after a host of celebrities came to Delaney’s aid.

Danny Wallace responded by sharing a video of Anderson getting a friend to pose as a constituent.

Lee has a friend thoughhttps://t.co/asodDX5DKK — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) January 11, 2023

While David Quantick had a few choice words of his own:

Hi Lee, if that is your real name. I've got 60 thousand followers and I think you're a wanker. Go iron your nuts for charity. — David Quantick (@quantick) January 11, 2023

Bob Roberts – who has now turned influencer following his own spat with Dorries – shared the story.

He said: “People, I think you know the drill….”

People, I think you know the drill… https://t.co/3KZzyZ2NUb — Bob Roberts (@BobRobPolitico) January 11, 2023

