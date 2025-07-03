Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed he will form a new “socialist alternative” before the next general election to rival Labour under Keir Starmer.

The Independent MP has said he’s “working with people” across the country to ensure a new group “will come together” before 2029.

Corbyn’s comments come after a new poll by More in Common revealed a new left political party could secure 10 per cent of the vote, primarily taking votes from both Labour and the Greens

Asked if he will turn his parliamentary faction, the Independent Alliance, into a registered party, the former Labour leader agreed it would do “rather well”.

He told ITV’s Peston program: “The next time you ask questions, ask about the alternative of a left, independent party of a socialist view.”

“There are a lot of people around the country, in a lot of independent groups. Look in Birmingham, look in Liverpool, and so on,” he added.

“So there is a thirst for an alternative view to be put, I’m working with all those people that grouping will come together. There will be an alternative view and there will be an alternative put there, which is about the society that deals with poverty, inequality and a foreign policy that’s based on peace rather than war.”

Pressed if he’d like to lead the group, he said: “I’m here to work. I’m here to serve the people in the way I’ve always tried to do.”