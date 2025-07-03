Nigel Farage has labelled same sex marriage legislation “wrong” in a bizarre LBC phone in show.

The Reform UK leader joined presenter Nick Ferrari to take calls on an array of topics, from the NHS to the economy. But when asked about same sex marriage, listeners were left “shocked” when he revealed his position.

It comes after Farage was caught echoing Donald Trump’s rhetoric in a bid to woo over voters in time for the next election.

Asked whether he supported same sex marriage, the Clacton MP said: “It is a settled issue. I didn’t support it. I thought it was wrong to introduce it to the public without even putting it in a manifesto.

“I was very surprised that David Cameron did that. I thought the civil partnership arrangement that we had was actually working equitably and fairly.

“So I thought the work that was done was wrong, but look, we have moved on.”

Nigel Farage also said that cabinet ministers should not be politicians, sparking accusations that he wishes to make the government unaccountable.

“I think the way we run our country is ridiculous. We put cabinet ministers in charge of departments, over which they have absolutely zero knowledge. They’ll often last in that job for 12-18 months, I mean barely time to get their feet under the table, and understand the brief, but we’re stuck in this mindset that the cabinet must all be politicians in the House of Commons. Why? It’s nonsense.”

Farage continued to cite the example of the US administration and Scott Bessent as the treasury secretary, who he praised despite never having stood for election in his life.

“I really do think that you’ve got to think a little bit more about running the public finances as if you’re running a business,” he concluded.