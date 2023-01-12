A new study has revealed the best 5-star hotels in the UK and Ireland for 2023.

Based on tens of thousands of customer reviews, the Bounce study whittled down the most highly-rated properties to compile the list.

They found that five of the top ten 5-star hotels were located in London, with the top spot being reserved for a luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Kensington.

Elsewhere, Scotland, Wales and Ireland all featured on the list.

Find the results in full below:

Milestone Hotel Kensington (London, England)

Milestone Hotel

Percentage of ‘Very Good’ & ‘Excellent’ reviews: 98.02 per cent

In a Victorian building dating from 1883, this upscale hotel opposite Kensington Gardens takes the top spot as the highest-rated five-star hotel on our list with 98.02 per cent of reviews being labeled ‘very good’ and ‘excellent’.

The Milestone Hotel maintains an old-world charm, beautiful rich furnishings, exquisite original arts, and outstanding cuisine.

Glencoe House (Scotland)

Percentage of ‘Very Good’ & ‘Excellent’ reviews: 97.97 per cent

The award-winning Glencoe House offers luxury, 5 star suite accommodation in Scottish Highlands and is an ideal location for all occasions from a short weekend break to enjoying Christmas in the Highlands.

Batty Langley’s (London)

Percentage of ‘Very Good’ & ‘Excellent’ reviews: 96.81 per cent

London’s latest boutique hotel with civilised surroundings, old fashioned hospitality, and friendly efficient service.

The Grove of Narberth (Pembrokeshire, Wales)

Percentage of ‘Very Good’ & ‘Excellent’ reviews: 96.41 per cent

One of Wales most loved and romantic luxury hotels, nestled in the heart of Pembrokeshire.

Summer Lodge Country House Hotel & Restaurant (Dorset)

Percentage of ‘Very Good’ & ‘Excellent’ reviews: 96.14 per cent

Intimate and special, and surrounded by beautiful countryside, the country-house hotel offers a cosseting experience in the heart of Dorset.

Merrion Hotel (Dublin, Ireland)

Percentage of ‘Very Good’ & ‘Excellent’ reviews: 95.71 per cent

Located in the heart of Dublin city centre, this is the Irish capital’s most luxurious five star hotel.

The Goring Hotel (London)

Percentage of ‘Very Good’ & ‘Excellent’ reviews: 95.70 per cent

London’s last remaining family-owned luxury hotel. Crafted over a century by one family, The Goring is the genuine article.

Charlotte Street Hotel (London)

Percentage of ‘Very Good’ & ‘Excellent’ reviews: 95.67 per cent

A luxury hotel just a minute’s walk from leafy Soho Square and the theatre district.

The Lanesborough (London)

Percentage of ‘Very Good’ & ‘Excellent’ reviews: 95.60 per cent

Home to 93 luxurious suites and bedrooms and modern British dining, this is a London gem.

Pale Hall (Gwynedd, Wales)

Percentage of ‘Very Good’ & ‘Excellent’ reviews: 95.54 per cent

A Five Red Star, Relais & Chateaux destination luxury country house hotel.

