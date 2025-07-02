A Reform MP has bragged she “knows what it is like to hire and fire” while discussing the importance of the life experience of MPs.

Sarah Pochin, who was elected just two months ago, also raised the alarm on young people entering the Commons, despite a teenage Reformer currently being the interim leader of Warwickshire County Council.

Asked if MPs need to become more human, the Runcorn MP told LBC: “I certainly bring this to the chamber, I hope. To have politicians that have life experience. Stop putting in politicians that have done their degree and their PPE or whatever it is. Then they’ve bag carried for someone around Westminster.

“Get real people in, like myself. 20 years, I’ve done in a court – I’ve dealt with people’s lives. Eight years as a borough councillor – I’ve dealt with people’s lives. I’ve been a businesswoman and I know what it is like to hire and fire. All of that stuff builds you into this person who can be very compassionate, who can have a true understanding of the issues people face.

“Get real politicians in and then you can relate to the people who have elected you.”

Labour MP Jim Dickson hit back at the Reform MP, saying her plans would only let “middle aged people in Parliament”.

“We need young people, too, who have had lots of different experiences.”

But Pochin replied, “I’m not sure I agree with you on that, to be honest”.