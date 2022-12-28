Lee Anderson has been named the backbencher of the year by Conservative Home.

The MP, who recently fumed at Gary Neville for highlighting issues in Qatar and at home, was given the nickname ’30p Lee’ after he told food bank users to budget better.

On Boxing Day this year he even lashed out at the Brits who are claiming out-of-work benefits, calling them the ‘bad back brigade’.

Seemingly lacking any festive spirit, he said: “We can’t justify taking the best from around the world while robbing poor countries of their talent. My constituents want immigration reduced. With over a million on the dole, and thousands of the ‘bad back brigade’ sat at home, the answer is here in the UK.”

It would seem his comments have gone down well with Tory members, who have named him backbencher of the year in a poll.

Anderson narrowly edged Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg in the contest, with Theresa May also coming close.

Just goes to show the more reprehensible you are the more popular you are in that party!

