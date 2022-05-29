A TikTok video has gone viral after the clip was uploaded by user Riley Elliot.

In the video, he says: “Y’all I wish that people who order UberEats or Doordash understood what it’s like to be a driver.”

“I gotta prove three times rent for income in two weeks and I can’t. It doesn’t matter that I’m working multiple jobs, that I barely sleep, that I can barely afford to feed myself. I’m about to be homeless for the third time since May and it’s all because people don’t tip their delivery drivers. Like, how hard is it to throw us five bucks?”

It comes as hard-up shoppers are asking checkout staff to tell them when they hit £40 so they can put the rest of their food back on shelves, the boss of Iceland warned today.

Managing director Richard Walker told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “Everyone’s feeling the pinch but certainly the harder-pressed communities are feeling it more.”

