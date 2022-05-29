Chancellor and newly featuring on the Sunday Times rich list, Rishi Sunak is set to spend around £63,000 on private school fees for his daughters next year, according to The Mirror.

The all-girls private primary both daughters attend charges £22,350 a year.

However, the boarding school his eldest daughter due to move to in September charges a huge £41,250 a year, taking their total education bill to £63,600.

Only last month Sunak donated £100,000 to his childhood boarding school, Winchester College.

Measures for disabled people

It comes as Rishi Sunak’s measures to help disabled people during the cost-of-living crisis are not enough and will be “quickly swallowed up”, a woman living on Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) has said.

Also wealthy homeowners will receive the discount for both their primary home and their holiday home, which might not even be occupied for most of the year.

Julie Inglis, 53, from Forres in the north of Scotland, worked in an ambulance control centre but had to retire after multiple strokes.

She lives with chronic pain, and has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a lung condition that causes breathing difficulty.

Speaking to the PA news agency following Mr Sunak’s statement on Thursday, Ms Inglis said: “Although yesterday’s announcements were very welcome and will make a difference, I’d be lying if I said it was enough.

“I’m sure most in my position will be the same. We’ve been struggling for so long that a few hundred here or there is quickly swallowed up and just reduces the debt a little.

“I won’t feel a difference in my purse.”

Mr Sunak’s announcement included a £650 one-off payment for those on means-tested benefits and a one-off payment of £150 for those on certain disability benefits.

The typical annual household energy bill is forecast to rise by more than £800 in October, according to the industry regulator Ofgem.

