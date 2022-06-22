Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray has been busier than usual today.

It kicked off with him appearing on Good Morning Britain, uninvited, and causing mayhem in the background.

Good Morning Britain…again at 8am 😃 https://t.co/P5ptExOQiB — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 22, 2022

People were quite amused by this.

Bray then spotted Tory MP Peter Bone and tried to have a word with him.

Bone appears to be pretending to be on a phone call, classic.

A message for the Tories and Peter Bone MP just now in Westminster. #HumanRightsAreOurRights pic.twitter.com/jikTvzDVCr — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 22, 2022

Raab

Bray also bumped into Dominic Raab and it all got a bit ‘rule breaky’.

Dom is busy today trying to introduce legislation to Parliament which would bring in a Bill of Rights so the government can ignore European Human rights Court’s decisions.

Steve greeted Raab and to be fair he said hello back. Then he said, “what is it like to be a crook.”

Raba replied: “That’s libelous.”

Bray then said: “I never called you a crook, I just asked you what it is like to be one.”

Watch

Dominic Raab just now at Millbank. Accuses me of libel… I didn’t call him a crook!!! pic.twitter.com/gD95YsgVZu — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 22, 2022

So who was breaking the rules? Well, it appears that Raab’s car was parked on double yellow lines for 40 minutes.

He was parked on double yellows for 25 minutes. pic.twitter.com/BrrCbQdDNP — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 22, 2022

Dim Dom on double yellows again. This time for 40 minutes. #ToryFascist pic.twitter.com/tkL5pOCCgn — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 22, 2022

Related: ‘Unashamed power grab:’ Raab unveils controversial Bill of Rights to replace human rights laws