Liz Truss managed to make a fool of herself in another interview as she appeared on Sky’s Kay Burley show and was asked about the minister who told us to work harder and get a better job.

Burley’s question originates from comments made by Helen Maclean in this interview which really got peoples’ backs up.

A government minister has suggested that people struggling with the cost of living should take on more hours or move to a better-paid job.



Read more: https://t.co/x0S3ZgrhX6 pic.twitter.com/cFflaiyDxg — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 16, 2022

Burley asked Truss: “Rachel Maclean told me that people just need to work more hours & then they wouldn’t be poor.”

Truss then replied: “That’s a mischaracterisation of what she said.

Burley said: “How is it a mischaracterisation when she told me that twice?”

Truss then smashed a box of eggs on her face and said: “I didn’t see the interview.”

#KayBurley – Rachel Maclean told me that people just need to work more hours & then they wouldn't be poor



Liz Truss – That's a miss characterisation of what she said



KB – How is it a miss characterisation when she told me that twice?



Liz Truss – I didn't see the interview.. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/tkcIfkxRSM — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 18, 2022

Reactions

As you would expect this head in your hands moment wasn’t missed online:

Meet Liz Truss: Tory MP for Little Clue — Ron Moore MP (@RonMooreMoreRon) May 18, 2022

Defend the indefensible…and then run away when challenged. https://t.co/H2yKC0UhnQ — Sir Lord of Himalayas (@E_shore) May 18, 2022

I categorically refute what you claim she said in the interview which I did not see ergo you must be wrong. https://t.co/nigRu9dsQQ — Albie Bogarde 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@BogardeAlbie) May 18, 2022

I'm not sure Liz Truss knew even that little https://t.co/IEeQmlY3GS — Geraint (@ThatchGer1) May 18, 2022

Liz Truss here embodying the way this government acts:



"It doesn't matter whether I've seen something or not,even if you are right you are wrong, end of."



*sticks fingers in their ears*



"La,la,la,la,la,la,la,la,la https://t.co/acP8Y3UCmn — Trevor Priestman 🇪🇺🇬🇧🔶️stand with 🇺🇦 (@TDGPriestman) May 18, 2022

