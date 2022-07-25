There is chaos at the border, and it is likely to continue during the summer
Ferry operator DFDS told passengers that there were “queues of around an hour” for French border checks on Monday morning, and to “allow a minimum of 120 minutes before your departure to complete all controls”.
P&O Ferries wrote on Twitter: “The queues have picked up and it is taking approximately one hour to clear passport control.”
Blame
So who or what is to blame?
Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak has said French police need to stop blaming Brexit for the delays at Dover Port.
He said: “The situation needs to be urgently addressed by the French.
“They need to stop blaming Brexit and start getting the staff required to match demand. It’s absolutely not acceptable to have families stranded in their vehicles like this.”
Liz Truss, Sunak’s rival in the leadership race, said: “This awful situation should have been entirely avoidable and is unacceptable.
“We need action from France to build up capacity at the border to limit any further disruption for British tourists and to ensure this appalling situation is avoided in future.”
One person who is definitely sticking the blame on Brexit is travel journalist Simon Calder. He has been popping up on any new outlet that will take him and has pointed the blame squarely at the doorstep of the UK’s decision to leave the EU.
Here he is:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Does the comment about Calder resonate with you?
Or this?
Operation protect Calder?
Related: ‘Dover is 100% ready’: A 2019 Tory Party Tweet has aged like milk!