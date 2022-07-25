There is chaos at the border, and it is likely to continue during the summer

Ferry operator DFDS told passengers that there were “queues of around an hour” for French border checks on Monday morning, and to “allow a minimum of 120 minutes before your departure to complete all controls”.

P&O Ferries wrote on Twitter: “The queues have picked up and it is taking approximately one hour to clear passport control.”

DOVER PORT UPDATE | There are currently queues of around an hour at Border controls, please allow a minimum of 120 minutes before your departure to complete all controls. DFDS check in is free flowing. Keep an eye on this feed for more updates. pic.twitter.com/JJ30waWchP — DFDS UK Updates (@DFDSUKUpdates) July 25, 2022

Blame

So who or what is to blame?

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak has said French police need to stop blaming Brexit for the delays at Dover Port.

He said: “The situation needs to be urgently addressed by the French.

“They need to stop blaming Brexit and start getting the staff required to match demand. It’s absolutely not acceptable to have families stranded in their vehicles like this.”

Liz Truss, Sunak’s rival in the leadership race, said: “This awful situation should have been entirely avoidable and is unacceptable.

“We need action from France to build up capacity at the border to limit any further disruption for British tourists and to ensure this appalling situation is avoided in future.”

One person who is definitely sticking the blame on Brexit is travel journalist Simon Calder. He has been popping up on any new outlet that will take him and has pointed the blame squarely at the doorstep of the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

Here he is:

1.

This is the end of the argument.



Ironically, it is the absurd GB News having to endure this masterclass in simply articulated, balanced, fact-based, expertise.



If you believe any other version of events, good luck tying your shoelaces this morning. pic.twitter.com/2zYMvHM3g2 — Brendan May (@bmay) July 25, 2022

2.

Watch Simon Calder totally destroy the Daily Mail's Andrew Pierce over the post brexit border checks. #GMB pic.twitter.com/7zUER0NpT8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 25, 2022

3.

'Leaving the EU has made leaving the UK much more difficult. We asked to be treated like this Ian – we said we want to be third-country nationals, we want to have all of that bureaucracy.'@SimonCalder | @ianpaynesport pic.twitter.com/8uYKH8cj3I — LBC (@LBC) July 23, 2022

4.

WATCH: Travel expert @SimonCalder stresses that the "British insistence on passport stamps is causing holiday chaos."



"This was exactly what we asked for…once the deal was negotiated, we said we want to be third country citizens."pic.twitter.com/OdPE8MfFTy — TLDR News UK (@TLDRNewsUK) July 24, 2022

5.

..Brexit means everybody has to have their passport looked at and stamped



..The UK insisted on this when we left the EU#BrexitReality Simon Calder explains travel chaos caused by ending freedom of movement pic.twitter.com/u29Wz82YeM — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) July 22, 2022

6.

Protect Simon Calder at all costs



He has no time for toeing the Gov line pic.twitter.com/rO896lPAo7 — Some Guy in Kent (@RandomKentGuy) July 23, 2022

Does the comment about Calder resonate with you?

Well done Simon Calder, pointing out Brexit is the real reason for the chaos at Dover #BBCBreakfast — AndrewAshton🇪🇺🐝 (@AndrewJAshton1) July 23, 2022

Or this?

As Simon Calder says: “Leaving the EU makes it much harder to leave the UK.” — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) July 25, 2022

Operation protect Calder?

Protect Simon Calder at all costs



He has no time for toeing the Gov line pic.twitter.com/rO896lPAo7 — Some Guy in Kent (@RandomKentGuy) July 23, 2022

Related: ‘Dover is 100% ready’: A 2019 Tory Party Tweet has aged like milk!