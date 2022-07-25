Liz Truss has said she will extend the controversial Rwanda asylum scheme in a move to firm up support among Tory party voters in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.

The foreign secretary, in an interview with the Mail on Sunday, suggested that as prime minister she would extend the Rwanda policy, despite it currently being in legal limbo.

The African nation had originally agreed to take up to 1,000 migrants from the UK, but the government has now said only one hotel, Hope Hostel in Kigali, is prepared to receive migrants but has a maximum capacity of 200 people.

Britain currently stands to lose £120 million it has paid to Rwanda if the plan to deport migrants is ruled unlawful by the courts.

So to ensure we know how much she wants to send humans to Rwanda against their will, Truss told the Mail On Sunday: “The Rwanda policy is the right policy. I’m determined to see it through to full implementation, as well as exploring other countries that we can work on similar partnerships with. It’s the right thing to do.

“I’m also determined to make sure that we have the right level of forces at our border. I’m going to increase the border force to make sure that we have the proper protection in place directly at the border.”

The story was used on the paper’s front page.

Reactions

Not everyone is as keen at sending people to Rwanda as the government and seemingly Truss are…

The Rwanda policy is one of the most inhumane ideas ever thought up by this Government, but rather than scrap it, Liz Truss wants to expand it whilst Rishi Sunak wants to cap refugee numbers.



Whoever wins the Tory leadership, it will just be more of the same heartless policies. pic.twitter.com/8tOGDbGMM5 — Imran Hussain MP (@Imran_HussainMP) July 24, 2022

marshalling the spirit of pro- Mosley Mail in 1930s; hard to know which sinks lower – this rag or Truss pic.twitter.com/akmwcmzCje — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) July 24, 2022

Days like this I feel ashamed to be British. Yet I must be a better Briton than Liz Truss & those who publish these nasty headlines. What about Ukrainians? This evil racism will have a lasting effect on generations to come. I’m just thankful I have my platform & GMB to raise it. pic.twitter.com/0loaaPDMMx — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) July 24, 2022

This could quite easily have been the front of a National Front flyer from the 70s. I’d like to see Truss and her supporters asked to disavow it. pic.twitter.com/zQh3jyLigT — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) July 24, 2022

BNP Tory and broken shop mannequin, Truss, obviously hasn’t spoken to Rwanda. They’ll only take 200 people, at a cost of £120 million to the tax payer.



I’d genuinely prefer a wild badger in a suit as Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/AaM2fu1lHV — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 24, 2022

I wonder what 16 year old Lib Dem Truss would think if you'd showed her this from her future. pic.twitter.com/x3xYu38Mvm — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) July 24, 2022

Gigantic cost of living crisis, climate crisis, millions that can’t afford food. What’s your plan?



Both candidates to be PM:

I would simply be more of a cunt to people fleeing persecution and war pic.twitter.com/HS9dVqVLsC — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 24, 2022

Dismal to see Sunak/Truss competing to extend an unworkable, unethical, unaffordable, high fraud risk Rwanda scheme that will make trafficking worse.



Instead of tackling criminal trafficking gangs they are just ramping up rhetoric against refugees. Britain is better than this — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) July 24, 2022

Its not right, its far right https://t.co/07zb2DT1Ii — Richard Grant (@RichardJGrant) July 24, 2022

There's a view common among journalists that pointing out the Daily Mail's support for Hitler and Mosley in the 30s is somehow unfair or naive. It is neither of those things. The Mail today is very much the same newspaper. https://t.co/BjjiuYaHV6 — Dave Vetter (@davidrvetter) July 24, 2022

Pretty much all the two candidates wanting to be Prime Minster now have to offer. It’s just “get Rwanda done” now pic.twitter.com/wWPNzD6nN3 — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) July 24, 2022

I see the contest for leader of the BNP is heating up pic.twitter.com/WR2IQRgJdj — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) July 24, 2022

