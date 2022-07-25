Leadership hopeful Liz Truss urged Paris to act to ease “unacceptable” delays at the English Channel port Dover, where officials blamed French border force understaffing for “ruining” summer getaways with hours-long queues.

“We need action from France to build up capacity at the border to limit any further disruption for British tourists and to ensure this appalling situation is avoided in future,” Truss said in a statement.

So is it the French who are to blame?

Not according to Filmmaker Peter Stefanovic or travel journalist Simon Calder. You can see Calder’s thoughts in the video below:

Watch Simon Calder totally destroy the Daily Mail's Andrew Pierce over the post brexit border checks. #GMB pic.twitter.com/7zUER0NpT8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 25, 2022

Port of Dover

It comes as queues are building at the Port of Dover amid fears that the severe disruption seen in recent days could return to Kent throughout the summer.

Ferry operator DFDS told passengers that there were “queues of around an hour” for French border checks on Monday morning, and to “allow a minimum of 120 minutes before your departure to complete all controls”.

P&O Ferries wrote on Twitter: “The queues have picked up and it is taking approximately one hour to clear passport control.”

There were also long queues on the roads approaching Eurotunnel’s Folkestone terminal over the weekend.

Stefanovic

Peter Stefanovic has destroyed Truss’s argument that it is France’s fault the UK is seeing so much chaos at Dover.

He tweeted the video and wrote: “Why is it even necessary for me to say this The chaos at Dover has been caused by this Governments insane decision to END FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT FOR BRITISH CITIZENS.”

Watch

The chaos at Dover has been caused by this Governments insane decision to END FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT FOR BRITISH CITIZENS pic.twitter.com/X6G6aNng5b — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 23, 2022

