The PM interviews by Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates and it has gone viral.

It comes as a prominent former member of the Conservative Party in Northern Ireland has called for Boris Johnson to stand down following the party’s bruising defeat in the North Shropshire by-election.

Alan Dunlop, a former chairman of the Northern Ireland Conservatives, made the call after Liberal Democrats won the North Shropshire by election by almost 6,000 votes.

He said: “This by-election result was a damning indictment of the Prime Minister and senior party management.

“The Owen Paterson issue and the PM’s disregard of Covid rules created the perfect storm for this backlash.

“It’s all very well for the Prime Minister to take responsibility for this appalling defeat at the polls, but he has to go one step further and stand down to let his successor re-build trust with the electorate.

“It was clear to me when I resigned in October as chair and my membership of the party that things were on a slippery slope.

“There was a disconnect between the honest, genuine Conservative volunteer worker on the ground and the upper echelon of the party.

“The Prime Minister has let down these sincere people.

“His behaviour has been appalling and it’s now time that he paid the price for his flagrant disregard of his own rules and guidelines.

Golden rule

As the pressure continues to grow on the PM Sam Coates wanted, quite rightly, to ask him a few questions about his current stewardship of the nation. As you can see by the reactions (below) it didn’t go down well…

Watch

Boris Johnson promises to “fix” his government but says it’s not his top priority



Full interview – hear the PM accuse me of “breaking the golden rule” – answers on a postcard…. pic.twitter.com/pHOpfLRNl5 — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 17, 2021

Reactions

Johnson’s full-length interview with @SamCoatesSky is astonishing. Cornered by reality, he becomes increasingly enraged until at 8:20 he snaps, barking out ‘That is exactly the kind of question that breaks the golden rule!’ What golden rule? Lèse-majesté?pic.twitter.com/bgSX6yyzjn — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) December 17, 2021

Boris Johnson has gone near full ‘I would have got away with it if it wasn’t for those meddling kids’ — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) December 17, 2021

Johnson blaming the media for reporting sleaze and Covid parties shows he’s learned nothing from North Shropshire.



Doubly funny when he was a propagandist infamous for making up stories.



pic.twitter.com/fyQlqimaBA — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) December 17, 2021

I’m sorry but it is genuinely funny that Boris Johnson‘s response to everything is “the media has spent too much time reporting on my various crimes”. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) December 17, 2021

Sam is precise, measured, tenacious and entirely fair in this exchange.



The way that Mr Johnson loses his temper at the end as he realises that no matter how hard he tries, the rule-breaking, lies, and laughter that underpin his number one MO will not deter Sam is telling. https://t.co/yrPMO4V6qq — James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) December 17, 2021

This is utterly brilliant by Sam Coates. Johnson has lost the confidence of some of his party, more of the electorate, authority and with it the bluster he once had. Here he tries to tell a journalist what questions to ask. Extraordinary. https://t.co/5yjjOqaSrz — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) December 17, 2021

Masterclass here from @SamCoatesSky in how to interview @BorisJohnson: you're blaming the public and the media for #NorthShropshire https://t.co/C7A4Xv9Rmm — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) December 17, 2021

