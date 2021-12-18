It started off so innocently, just your local neighborhood ‘eccentric’ John Redwood banging on via Twitter.

He wrote: “BBC up to usual tricks. Invited me on for a live on Today at 7.10. I agreed. After hearing what I might say they cancelled and are talking about a pre record later! No surprise there.”

BBC up to usual tricks. Invited me on for a live on Today at 7.10. I agreed. After hearing what I might say they cancelled and are talking about a pre record later! No surprise there. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) December 17, 2021

This reply sums it up, as he did appear, just not at the exact time he wanted.

That’s funny, I heard you on there 🤔



Wonder why you haven’t deleted this tweet given it is 100% untrue. Oh yea, cause you want to BBC bash — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺💙🌍 #FBPE #FBPA ElectoralReform (@Beany_1) December 17, 2021

BBC producer 1; 'Is it just me or does this guy talk shit? Who booked him, anyway?'

BBC producer 2; 'It's not just you! I thought YOU booked him?'

BBC producer 1; 'God, no. OK. Just tell him we'll do a 'pre-record' later'.

BBC producer 2; 'Yeah, right…'

(They exit, laughing) — KevInCornwall (@KevCOYG) December 17, 2021

I heard you and you made your points. Stop whinging and get your letter into the 1922 committee. — andrew williams 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@AndrewWilliaaf) December 17, 2021

Have a little scroll through his Twitter feed if you are not aware of the workings of Redwood’s mind, or just watch this…

We'd hear a lot less of John Redwood's bullshit and lies if more journalists did what @krishgm does here. pic.twitter.com/0bfzV5j3Ak — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 31, 2020

So was it just another Tory MP bashing the BBC?

Telegraph

Maybe so, but Redwood’s moan was picked up by Associate Editor of the Telegraph Camilla Tominey.

Today we learned what the BBC and Downing Street has in common. They don't understand Conservatism … my column this week 👇 #NorthShropshire https://t.co/c7lIOVlRT5 — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) December 17, 2021

Well Nick Robinson, not exactly known for being left-wing, was left fuming and took the social media platform to argue his case, leading to a quarrel, which to those, like me, working on a weekend, was quite amusing.

You can follow it here. Just close your eyes for a moment and imagine you’re in one of those Tory private members clubs in Mayfair, take a deep breath, and off you go…

1.

Today we learned that you don’t think facts should get in the way of attacking the BBC. You start by saying so: “This might not be true but it certainly is believable”. You say Today cancelled an interview with John Redwood. Listeners heard him in our most prominent slot at 810 — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) December 18, 2021

2.

You criticise the programme for predictably turning to “outspoken Johnson critic Sir Roger Gale MP”

giving “the only story the BBC wanted to hear.” Odd then that the interview is the first MP quoted on @Telegraph front page — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) December 18, 2021

3.

You criticise the programme for predictably turning to “outspoken Johnson critic Sir Roger Gale MP”

giving “the only story the BBC wanted to hear.” Odd then that the interview is the first MP quoted on @Telegraph front page — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) December 18, 2021

4.

You say the BBC doesn’t understand patriotism ignoring the fact that @Telegraph readers turn to the BBC to watch the events that bring the nation together – Royal weddings & funerals, the Olympics & the Proms to@mention just a few — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) December 18, 2021

5.

But, hey, other than that I enjoyed the piece Camilla as I always enjoy your frequent appearances on the BBC — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) December 18, 2021

6.

Thanks for reading, Nick. I think the BBC might invite me on for balance, maybe? C x — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) December 18, 2021

7.

Nice try. This isn’t about balance. It’s about accuracy and fairness. — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) December 18, 2021

8.

Besides, as you now know we had @johnredwood on the programme so why don’t you & @Telegraph correct your story/column ? — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) December 18, 2021

9.

Because there isn’t anything that needs to be corrected here? And because you aren’t my editor, Nick… pic.twitter.com/2n1QUmzzqR — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) December 18, 2021

10.

Moreover – you cancelled a live interview with him, replaced him with Roger Gale and Charles Walker (Gale- a well known BJ critic- was used again at 810) and then you used Redwood as a pre record. The live interview was cancelled. That’s what the column says — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) December 18, 2021

11.

You based an entire column on John Redwood’s inaccurate claim that he’d been cancelled & didn’t acknowledge he’d actually been on the programme. Live news programmes book & change guests at speed all the time. What matters is what the listeners hear. They heard Redwood. — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) December 18, 2021

12.

Our news judgement & yours at the Telegraph was that a Tory MP calling time on the Prime Minister was the bigger news story. That’s why you put him on your front page — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) December 18, 2021

13.

Why did Today cancel the live interview with Redwood, Nick? Was it because he wouldn’t criticise Johnson as vociferously as Gale? Because that’s what he thinks? You’re digging yourself into a hole here mate — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) December 18, 2021

14.

Redwood was on the programme in the most prominent slot. Gale was also on the programme & is the main quote in your front page. Will the Telegraph report without question every MP who believes that they have a right to be interviewed at a time of their choosing ? — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) December 18, 2021

Is it over? No it’s not as dear old John will be on Tominey’s show at 4pm today. If you want…tune in.

Delighted to have a LIVE interview with @johnredwood kicking off my @LBC show at 4pm today. I'm covering for @DavidLammy. What went wrong in #NorthShropshire? Tune in! 📻 — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) December 18, 2021

Related: PMQs: Tories are revolting so it was ‘afternoon Prime Minister… for now’