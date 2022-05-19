Police should use “discretion” when deciding whether to prosecute desperate shoplifters amid rising poverty levels, according to the new HM chief inspector of constabulary, Andy Cooke.

However, in response Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse denied these claims, which has left many scratching their heads.

Andy Cooke told The Guardian that petty crime fuelled by the cost-of-living crisis would pose a challenge for policing, as inflation hit a 40-year high in April.

Mr Cooke told the newspaper: “I think whenever you see an increase in the cost of living or whenever you see more people dropping into poverty, I think you’ll invariably see a rise in crime.

“And that’s going to be a challenge for policing to deal with.”

Speaking about his advice for officers, Mr Cooke added: “What they’ve got to bear in mind is what is the best thing for the community, and that individual, in the way they deal with those issue.

“And I certainly fully support police officers using their discretion – and they need to use discretion more often.”

Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse reacts to the Chief Inspector of Constabulary's comments that there could be an increase in petty crime as a result of the cost of living crisis. pic.twitter.com/r9S7bMOVcc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 19, 2022

Reactions

His comments have come under scrutiny online:

Really out of touch comments from Kit Malthouse here #CostOfLivingCrisis https://t.co/Q4AxZh0G6d — Nicky Brennan (@nickyebrennan) May 19, 2022

Kit Malthouse saying crime causes poverty demonstrates yet again the upside-down Tory view of society. — robkb2 🌿🌱🇺🇦🌻 (@robkb2) May 19, 2022

@GMB How rude is Kit Malthouse? Did I just hear him refer to the hard working people of this country who are struggling to live and feed the kids as ‘The Bottom Of The Pile’ 3 times! — Stu Layton (@StuartLayton3) May 19, 2022

That clueless loon Kit Malthouse has just said on LBC “crime causes poverty. Not the other way around.” If I have no food or money, I will turn to crime.



They don’t have a clue — Rav (@RavInDaGarage) May 19, 2022

Did I hear right? Kit Malthouse suggesting people convicted of drug use could lose their passports??#Fascism is alive and well in the UK… — Bloke on a bike 🟨🟥 (@Bloke_On_Bike) May 19, 2022

Kit Malthouse MP said on GMB this morning that poor people who commit crime to feed their children realise that crime makes you poor so they should stop it. Crime only pays if you’re rich he means. @PickardJE — The Prince of dead air Richard O'Brien (@OBeoneobrien) May 19, 2022

Another lovely Tory Kit Malthouse has does not want to Police to use discretion against desperate people shoplifting food due to poverty. Are we still all in this together? — Don Johnson (@DonJohnsonohyeh) May 19, 2022

Christopher Laurie "Kit" Malthouse is a British politician, businessman and occasional writer serving as Minister of State for Crime and Policing at the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice Since 2020



only taken him 2 years to Link Poverty & Crime I shit the NOT#GMB — 💙❌𝐒𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐋𝐘 ❌💙 (@ScullyScully73) May 19, 2022

Kit Malthouse going hard on crime when we have a PM who broke the law, Downing Street had 100+ FPNs and Jacob Rees Moog described it ‘as not a big deal’… is a bit rich #GMB — Vindictus Veridian (@Vindictus13) May 19, 2022

Kit Malthouse, the policing minister who said the cost of living crisis is making life "tricky" for his family, wagers a £100 bet with @NickFerrariLBC live on @LBC on Liverpool winning the title on Sunday… — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) May 19, 2022

NEW: Police minister Kit Malthouse on @GMB slaps down chief inspector's plea for police to spare shoplifters stealing to eat.



He says "the broad rule is that justice should be blind" and "I have to challenge this connection between poverty and crime" — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) May 19, 2022

Kit Malthouse says he wants to challenge the link between poverty and crime, and instead focus on drivers such as drug addiction



Wait until he finds out what one of the key drivers of drug addiction is (spoiler alert: it's poverty) https://t.co/e5qe3oxLVC — Tom Pollard (@PollardTom) May 19, 2022

Someone ask Kit Malthouse if he thinks starving people just sit there and let themselves die or if they will do pretty much anything to get some food for themsleves and family.



His assertion poverty doesn't increase crime is, prima facie, risible. #GMB #CostOfLivingCrisis — ¬InvitedInterlocutor (@UnInterlocutor) May 19, 2022

Kit Malthouse claiming that poverty doesn't increase crime on the basis that all the criminals he knows are billionaires and Tory MPs.#GMB — terN95 (@1goodtern) May 19, 2022

