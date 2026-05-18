Led By Donkeys managed to wind up more than a few protestors at the Unite the Kingdom march by sneaking in a immigration digital billboard.

On Saturday, the far-right rally organised by Tommy Robinson took place in London as thousands of so-called patriots took to the street adorned in Union Jacks.

Obviously, one of the main topics of obsession for the protestors was immigration – even if they were indirectly managing to raise money for a refugee charity.

And in another genius move to rile up the racists, political activists Led By Donkeys managed to drop a veritable red-flag-to-a-bull into proceedings.

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The group drove a digital billboard through the protest which initially had the words ‘Unite the Kingdom’ written on over a Union Jack.

This was of course catnip for the protestors who happily posed for pictures in front of it.

However, they weren’t so happy when the billboard changed to show the words ‘Immigration makes Britain brilliant.’

The billboard then showed images of just a few of the migrants to the UK who have gone on to achieve wonderful things. This included figures such as Dua Lipa, Mo Farah and John Boyega, whilst Wham’s Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go played over the top.

This didn’t go down too well with some of the knuckle heads in the crowd, with one even climbing onto the van to try and turn it off.

The billboard added: “If you go back far enough, we’re all immigrants.”

All in all, it’s a quite brilliant watch.