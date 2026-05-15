A charity have managed to turn an upcoming Tommy Robinson-backed march into a huge refugee fundraiser thanks to a genius move.

On Saturday, London will be invaded by a swarm of St George’s flag-bearing far-right protestors as the second Unite the Kingdom march takes place.

As a reminder, when this march took place last year it featured a violence-inciting video message from Elon Musk and saw 26 police officers injured.

Anyway, backed by convicted criminal Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, a.k.a Tommy Robinson, it’s taking place again this weekend.

But the charity Choose Love have come up with an clever way to combat the toxicity and, against all the odds, get some positivity out of it.

They’ve turned it into a sponsored walk.

In a post on Instagram, the charity said: “Tommy Robinson is organising a far-right march in London in just under a month. It’s URGENT we act.

“Here’s the plan. We turn it into a sponsored walk for refugees and displaced people, while funding anti-racism education too.

“The further they march, the more we raise. Let’s turn hate into love.”

Choose Love initially had a target of £50,000, but on Friday they announced this had been smashed, and they had managed to raise more than £100,000.

They wrote: “Tommy Robinson’s far right march has unwittingly raised over £100k for refugees.

“Over 2,000 of you have chipped in to make tomorrow’s far right march the biggest sponsored walk for refugees EVER.”

The charity have also put posters up around London, saying Tommy Robinson is “raising money for refugees and there’s nothing he can do about it.”

Fantastic stuff.