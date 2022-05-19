Eric Clapton, a critic of coronavirus vaccines and pandemic restrictions, has tested positive for Covid-19 and cancelled two upcoming European gigs.

Clapton’s upcoming shows in Zurich on Tuesday and Milan on Wednesday will be rescheduled, he announced on his Facebook page and official online site.

The 77-year-old rocker tested positive following his concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 8.

“Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course, the fans,” the statement said. He hoped to be able to resume the tour, starting with two concerts in Bologna on May 20.

“It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place, Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time,” the statement added.

Clapton has expressed scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccine in the past. In 2020, he and Van Morrison released an anti-lockdown song titled Stand And Deliver featuring the lyrics: “Do you want to be a free man, or do you want to be a slave?” He also lashed out a year later with the song This Has Gotta Stop.

Clapton wrote: “I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days. I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one…,”

“About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers. Needless to say the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again, (I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.) But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone…”

Reactions

1.

Rabid anti-vaxxer Eric Clapton contracted Covid and had to cancel several stops on his tour.



Boo fucking hoo. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 18, 2022

2.

When a rabid anti-vaxxer like Eric Clapton has to cancel concerts after catching COVID-19, it's not irony or karma: it's science.



Sweet, hilarious science. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) May 17, 2022

3.

I see Eric Clapton has caught irony. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) May 17, 2022

4.

Eric Clapton has #COVID. Some stops on his tour are cancelled. While his guitar gently weeps. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) May 18, 2022

5.

I had an Eric Clapton joke but it's old, racist, and overrated. — Rabes (@Rabes323) May 17, 2022

6.

I can't help thinking, though I don't wish Eric Clapton nor anyone else a bad outcome — HOW MANY people listened to his anti-vaxx diatribes and caught COVID because of him?



And then spread the virus to more people, because of not vacc'ing?



Anti-vaxxers CAUSE more long COVID! — Geneva Christie🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇳🇧🇻🇸🇪 (@GenevaChristie) May 17, 2022

7.

Wow, Covid has Eric Clapton. — Really Rick Havoc (@RikHavic) May 17, 2022

