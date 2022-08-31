Edwina Currie, for it is she, has popped her head up again and waded into the cost of living crisis.
What crisis? She might ask.
Martin Lewis tweeted that he would like to interview the next PM about the cost of living crisis on ITV.
He wrote: Dear @trussliz / @RishiSunak the cost of living crisis has left millions worried how they’ll make ends meet. I’d like to formally invite you, as the new PM, to join me asap once you take office for a special hour’s @itvMLshow discussion/Q&A to answer/ease people’s concerns.
In response, Edwina Currie tweeted: “I would like you, Martin, to stop using words like “catastrophe,” and instead advise people take sensible steps to reduce the effect on their families and businesses. And stop pretending that governments can do everything. They can’t.”
