Edwina Currie, for it is she, has popped her head up again and waded into the cost of living crisis.

What crisis? She might ask.

Martin Lewis tweeted that he would like to interview the next PM about the cost of living crisis on ITV.

He wrote: Dear @trussliz / @RishiSunak the cost of living crisis has left millions worried how they’ll make ends meet. I’d like to formally invite you, as the new PM, to join me asap once you take office for a special hour’s @itvMLshow discussion/Q&A to answer/ease people’s concerns.

In response, Edwina Currie tweeted: “I would like you, Martin, to stop using words like “catastrophe,” and instead advise people take sensible steps to reduce the effect on their families and businesses. And stop pretending that governments can do everything. They can’t.”

This response is amusing:

Edwina Currie is the sort of level headed mum any young girl would love

Sultry yet cuddly with pristine nails & exotic odours

She puts Martin Lewis in his place like a disciplined headmistress using the cane on a hysterical schoolboy.

Eddy we need more of your soothing succour pic.twitter.com/jjpaUzrnVM — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) August 31, 2022

Good point?

And what about care homes, Edwina? Or schools and hospitals? Or small businesses? How are households going to manage when their employers go bust? What 'sensible steps' protect you from a 683% rise in energy bills?https://t.co/svIDirBxZd — Helen121 🕷💙🇪🇺 (@Helen121) August 31, 2022

Not up to the job?

People choose to be in government. If they run away from the first crisis that comes along because it's all too hard and difficult, then frankly they should get out of the way and let someone else have a go. " Sensible steps" will not save thousands of businesses or our economy. — Chris Smith (@ledredman) August 31, 2022

Is there a figure?

[thread]



It's a simple question



How many deaths this winter is a "good cost of living crisis"



March 2020: NHS said 20,000 deaths would be a "good pandemic"



Matt Hancock told us the UK was well prepared



Boris Johnson got "all the big calls right"



We now sit at over 200,000 — ScottishPanda 🇬🇧 (@PandaScottish) August 30, 2022

Not in the real world?

It is a catastrophe. Martin has stated many times that he is out of tools and help. If he is out of ideas then it is a catastrophe. Jesus wept. I do wish Tories would enter the real world. — Chris John Ball (@cjball_london) August 31, 2022

When will the government do something?

It is a catastrophe.

Martyn is right.



He's also out of tools and advice. This is when govt has to intervene. — Cathy 🇺🇦 #StandsWithUkraine (@NarcAware) August 31, 2022

