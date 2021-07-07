











Richard Ashcroft has pulled out of a music festival after it became part of the government’s pilot events programme.

His decision led to Laurence Fox recording a reworked version of “The Drugs Don’t Work,” for the anti-mask generation

Sheffield’s Tramlines festival will take place from 23-25 July in front of a full-capacity 40,000 audience.

On Monday, however, the former Verve lead singer announced to fans on Instagram he would not play at the event.

“Apologies to my fans for any disappointment,” wrote Ashcroft.

“But the festival was informed over 10 days ago that I wouldn’t be playing once it had become part of a government testing programme.

“I had informed my agent months ago I wouldn’t be playing concerts with restriction. The status of the festival was one thing when I signed up for it, but, sadly was forced to become something else.”

certain government restrictions he immediately advised the organisers that he would not appear under those circumstances. He apologises to all of his fans for the confusion but that was not of his making. (p2/2) — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) July 5, 2021

There were a few comments regarding Ashcroft’s decision.

The drugs didn’t work, apparently https://t.co/uaN3BDlZFl — Andrew Fitzpatrick (@amonsterd) July 5, 2021

In hindsight it’s unsurprising that a man who was once filmed walking through London bashing into people has no consideration for the public. https://t.co/wSGx6Vv7eN — Simon Price (@simon_price01) July 6, 2021

Fox

So in unity with Ashcroft Mr Fox recorded this video, and you can make your own mind up on its merits…

The general gist of his new lyrics is that he hates masks and thinks they are ‘woke’.

In honour of Richard Ashcroft who is pulling out of festivals which promote medical apartheid. https://t.co/eOmC7EBVtq pic.twitter.com/jY2yMygjwG — Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) July 5, 2021

Reactions

As ever there were comments aplenty on Twitter.

1.

APOLOGY: I’m sorry, I’m afraid I’d underestimated Laurence Fox. He’s not just a bad actor, he’s a bad musician too. https://t.co/H7BqodTRMU — Steve Clark (@steveclarkuk) July 5, 2021

2.

Laurence Fox (tunelessly) reworking The Drugs Don’t Work into “Your masks don’t work / they just make you woke” is, well, peak Twitter 2021 https://t.co/Z6h6uy2oSn — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) July 5, 2021

3.

Apparently singing in tune is cultural Marxism 🤪 https://t.co/rJ2fv7n8VQ — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) July 5, 2021

4.

5.

Imagine being the Lidl Chris Martin. https://t.co/ZkSz3ZZihi — Jimmy Hell (@PlayersTrombone) July 5, 2021

6.

Year 7 level of musical talent https://t.co/L5yVlp1YAp — viktor reznov (@zach2302) July 6, 2021

7.

I’m sometimes asked by overseas visitors to explain the English word ‘plonker’. In future I’ll just direct them to this pristine example. https://t.co/3qD8PhiDOC — Brian Tweedale (@BrianHTweed) July 5, 2021

8.

As if things aren’t bad enough it’s all inspired Lozza Fox to start singing again — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 5, 2021

