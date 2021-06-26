











Laurence Fox has joined thousands at protests scheduled for this weekend in London.

Anti-lockdown protesters, anti-austerity activists and environmental campaigners have all planned protests across the capital for the whole weekend.

Speaking to talkRadio, Fox said: “We have had our liberties taken away from us.

“The government don’t even obey their own rules. We are stuck here watching Matt Hancock fondling some young lassie while you’re not allowed to hug your mum and dad.

“We are here to demand a full, final and permanent return of our liberty. That’s why we are here and we are not gonna stop until we get it back.”

Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox reports from London's anti-lockdown march.



"The government don't even obey their own rules. Matt Hancock fondled some young lassie while you're not allowed to hug your mum and dad".@PatrickChristys | @LozzaFox | #londonprotest pic.twitter.com/3qGiNy2Frv — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) June 26, 2021

Reactions

James Melville said: “Hundreds of thousands of people are marching to reclaim normal life and when even Matt Hancock doesn’t play by the rules, it’s time to say #EnoughIsEnough”

And talkRADIO presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer has also joined the protest, and posted photos showing crowds not socially distancing and not wearing masks, with the hashtags #freedommarch #imdone.

The scale of the #londonprotest against the Covid restrictions is absolutely enormous and the media are largely ignoring it. Hundreds of thousands of people are marching to reclaim normal life and when even Matt Hancock doesn’t play by the rules, it’s time to say #EnoughIsEnough — James Melville (@JamesMelville) June 26, 2021

Extinction Rebellion UK tweeted: “Four crooks control our press and spread lies and division. We’re here to sound the alarm and tell the truth.

“Politics is broken. A tiny clique of corrupt politicians are destroying our society. Time for Citizens Assemblies to get us out of this mess. #londonprotest #NotFitToGovern”

4 crooks control our press & spread lies & division.

We're here to sound the alarm & #TellTheTruth #londonprotest #NotFitToGovern pic.twitter.com/7MNNnxZxsl — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) June 26, 2021

Politics is broken. A tiny clique of corrupt politicians are destroying our society. Time for #CitizensAssemblies to get us out of this mess #NotFitToGovern #londonprotest pic.twitter.com/yMUVP0Pk16 — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) June 26, 2021