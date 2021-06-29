











Harry Kane wants to try and “kick out all inequalities” after it was announced he would wear a rainbow captain’s armband for England’s Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Germany at Wembley.

The England skipper’s opposite number, Manuel Neuer, has worn the armband in every match his side have played in June in honour of Pride Month.

The Germany goalkeeper first wore the rainbow armband against Latvia on June 7 and then during his country’s three group matches against France, Portugal and Hungary.

Kane will now follow suit as England aim to show solidarity with their old rivals.

“Neuer and Germany themselves have been big on promoting that,” he said.

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜@HKane will join @DFB_Team‘s Manuel Neuer in wearing a rainbow captain’s armband for tomorrow’s game at @wembleystadium to mark the end of Pride month, as the #ThreeLions stand in allyship with LGBTQ+ communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/ML8yEnz6Gn — England (@England) June 28, 2021

But what seemed like a positive gesture was met with derision by, yep that man again, Laurence Fox.

It left many to wonder how much he really knows about the beautiful game, as the World Cup is still taking place next winter in Qatar.

May spotted the mistake on twitter.

Great to see football man Laurence Fox doing some more of his football tweets. Guess we’ll never really know how a Qatar World Cup would have played out – but unmissable insight every time. pic.twitter.com/Sl6qnVdO5H — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) June 29, 2021

Looking forward to his explanation of how a double fault earns a free kick — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) June 29, 2021

‘Alexa, tell me a couple of times England have done OK in a football tournament in my lifetime.’ pic.twitter.com/AnmdltTpAG — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) June 29, 2021

He makes David Cameron look like Alan Hansen — NewsThump (@newsthump) June 29, 2021

He never misses the opportunity to fulfill his full prat potential. — Jo Pearce (@JosPearce) June 29, 2021

EXCLUSIVE. Has Laurence Fox just cancelled the 2022 World Cup?! I thought he was against cancel culture?! I can’t keep up with these posh people who don’t have a voice — Dazza (@RazzaDazza) June 29, 2021

Fox did eventually delete the tweet and replaced it with another tweet, this time asking when Pride month is in Qatar.

What month is pride month in Qatar? https://t.co/ZnZhKoUxEL — Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) June 29, 2021

There is a fair point about Qatar’s LGBTQ+ discrimination, and labour problems and a whole other host of issues.

However, it was confirmed that Qatar would allow for rainbow flags to be displayed at the stadiums during the World Cup, despite their strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Sadly during this current Euros tournament the Pride flag has been a source of controversy.

Officials in Munich had asked for the Allianz Arena to display the rainbow colours for Germany’s group game with Hungary in opposition to oppressive homophobic laws imposed by the Hungarian government, but Uefa blocked the request, using political grounds as their excuse.

