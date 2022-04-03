The jokes write themselves here: A ‘Just Stop Oil’ protester has gone viral on Sunday, after he dramatically glued himself to a studio microphone during an interview on the radio station LBC.

Just Stop Oil protester glues himself to LBC microphone

Nathan McGovern, a student and anti-oil activist, made his mark during Tom Swarbrick’s show. The seasoned broadcaster was left flummoxed, after the protester covered his hands in the sticky stuff and grabbed hold of the studio equipment.

The bizarre act of defiance forced Swarbrick to move to a different location, taking his show off air for several minutes. The pair had been discussing climate change and the planned interventions of Just Stop Oil, before the glue-stick made an appearance.

Watch: Protester takes LBC off air briefly with microphone stunt

Here is the moment that a just stop oil protestor glues himself to the microphone on LBC pic.twitter.com/pus7ES4hXN — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) April 3, 2022

Who are Just Stop Oil?

Just Stop Oil are relative newcomers to the protest scene, but they’ve made a major impact already. The group ensured they’d be part of the national conversation, after several activists tied themselves to goalposts during Premier League games last month.

McGovern, while he still has the spotlight on him, issued this statement earlier on Sunday. The 22-year-old has slammed various media outlets for ‘failing to hold the government to account’ on the climate emergency – and explained the significance of his microphone stunt.