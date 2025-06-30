British rap-punk duo Bob Vylan have had their US visas revoked after their controversial set at Glastonbury festival over the weekend.

US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau confirmed that their visas had been revoked ahead of their US tour, which was due to take place later this year.

“The (state department) has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants,” he posted on X.

“Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.”

The @StateDept has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country. — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) June 30, 2025

The duo chanted ‘death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Force)’ during their set at the music festival on Saturday, chants which were condemned as “appalling” by both Glastonbury organisers and prime minister Keir Starmer.

The BBC have come under fire for broadcasting the chants in their live coverage of the festival. In a statement on Monday the broadcaster said they “regret” the incident and that the stream should have been pulled.

Ofcom have said they are looking into the BBC’s broadcast of Bob Vylan’s set.

Sky News reported on Monday that Bob Vylan have been dropped by their talent agency because of the chants.

On Sunday, one of the group’s members shared a post on Instagram defending the chants.