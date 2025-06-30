Ofcom are now investigating the BBC for live streaming Bob Vylan’s set at Glastonbury on Saturday (28 June).

The band found themselves in hot water after leading chants of “death, death to the IDF” on stage at the music festival, among other chants.

This led to much criticism from many people, including the BBC, the Prime Minister and Glastonbury Festival itself.

Broadcasted live on the BBC on iPlayer, the broadcaster quickly decided not to make the set available on catch up.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival said that the chants had “crossed a line” and that they were “appalled”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement: “There is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech.”

Now, Ofcom have announced they are looking into the BBC’s decision to allow the performance to be live streamed on iPlayer.

The watchdog said in a statement: “We are very concerned about the live stream of this performance, and the BBC clearly has questions to answer.

“We have been speaking to the BBC over the weekend and we are obtaining further information as a matter of urgency, including what procedures were in place to ensure compliance with its own editorial guidelines.”

The BBC has said it “regrets” broadcasting the set and admitted that it should have cut away form Bob Vylan’s performance.

In a statement issued on Monday, the BBC said: “The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen.”

On Sunday, one of the group’s members shared a statement on social media responding to the criticism and defending the chants.

