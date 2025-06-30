Bobby Vylan, one half of the punk band Bob Vylan, has responded to critics following controversy at Glastonbury.

On Saturday, the band found themselves in hot water after leading chants of “death, death to the IDF” on stage at the music festival, among other chants.

This led to much criticism from many people, including the BBC, the Prime Minister and Glastonbury Festival itself.

Broadcasted live on the BBC on iPlayer, the broadcaster quickly decided not to make the set available on catch up.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival said that the chants had “crossed a line” and that they were “appalled”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement: “There is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech.”

Now, the singer of the band who goes by the alias Bobby Vylan, has responded to critics with a statement on his Instagram which he started by saying, “I said what I said.”

“As I lay in bed this morning, my phone buzzing non stop, inundated with messages of both support and hatred, I listen to my daughter typing out loud as she fills out a school survey asking for her feedback on the current state of school dinners.

“She expressed that she would like healthier meals, more options and dishes inspired by other parts of the world. Listening to her voice her opinions on a matter that she cares about and affects her daily, reminds me that we may not be doomed after all.”

He added: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

“As we grow older and our fire possibly starts to dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.

He highlighted that it is important to “display to them loudly and visibly the right thing”.

Vylan added: “Let them see us marching in the streets, campaigning on ground level, organising online and shouting about it on any and every stage that we are offered.

“Today is a change in school dinners, tomorrow it is a change in foreign policy.”