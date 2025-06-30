A criminal investigation has been launched following Kneecap and Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performances.

Video footage, along with the audio from Bob Vylan and Kneecap’s performances at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday (28 June) are under review in a criminal investigation.

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: “Video footage and audio from Bob Vylan and Kneecap’s performances at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday has been reviewed.

“Following the completion of that assessment process we have decided further enquiries are required and a criminal investigation is now being undertaken.

“A senior detective has been appointed to lead this investigation.

“This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our enquiries are at an early stage. The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes.

“We have received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling.

“There is absolutely no place in society for hate.

“Neighbourhood policing teams are speaking with people in their local communities and key stakeholders to make sure anyone who needs us knows that we are here for them.

“We hope the work we have carried out, and are continuing to carry out, reassures the public how seriously we are treating Saturday’s events.

“We politely ask the public refrain from continuing to report this matter to us because an investigation is already taking place.”

