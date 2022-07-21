Rishi Sunk loves a piece-to-camera video.

Some people think he sounds like a children’s TV presenter.

He could actually be PM very soon.

The former chancellor and the Foreign Secretary finished in the top two places after five rounds of voting by Tory MPs, with Penny Mordaunt eliminated from the race after a bitter contest in Westminster.

Sunak sounds like a Children’s TV presenter. No different to Johnson’s clown act. Just as dangerous if not more. https://t.co/7psqFhiUft — Harry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇦🇹🇪🇺 #RejoinEU (@Harry_M_H) July 19, 2022

However, Ryane Bourne pointed something out on Twitter and when you hear it, it will never leave you!

He wrote: “Someone told me that if you close your eyes, Rishi sounds like Will from The Inbetweeners and now I can’t unhear it.”

For those of you who don’t know who Will is from The Inbetweeners, we have added a few clips below.

Will, played by Simon Bird in the show, is the private school boy who moves to Rudge Park Comprehensive after his mum can no longer afford his school fees.

Quickly earning himself the nickname Briefcase Wanker.

Someone told me that if you close your eyes, Rishi sounds like Will from The Inbetweeners and now I can't unhear it. https://t.co/J9qCZcF57J — Ryan Bourne (@MrRBourne) July 20, 2022

And this…

People are noticing that Rishi sounds exactl like Will from The Inbetweeners… Impossible to not hear now… pic.twitter.com/ITNSwlK6dg — Matt Buckland (@ElSatanico) July 21, 2022

This is epic…

Guys I tried to swap Will from the Inbetweeners’ face for Rishi’s and IT LOOKS THE SAME? https://t.co/pzd1GjHWuc pic.twitter.com/B7VQQo8O1C — Dylan / દિલન (@dylan_patel) July 21, 2022

