William Wragg – vice-chair of the 1922 Committee – shared a photo of a few of them ahead of the latest update on the Tory leadership race.

The 1922 committee, despite its name, was created in April 1923 as an attempt by the newly elected Tory MPs in the 1922 election to “facilitate cooperation within the party.”

‘The 22’ is made up of Tory backbenchers, allowing such MPs to discuss their views away from the frontbench MPs, with no fear of being reprimanded by those higher up in the party.

In this picture the five men, including the 1922 committee chair, Sir Graham Brady, grinned broadly as the joint vice-chair, Nusrat Ghani, obliged by filling up their cups.

🫖Results to be announced at tea time🫖 pic.twitter.com/IPD3fceF7S — William Wragg MP (@William_Wragg) July 20, 2022

Reactions

It looks like this was misjudged:

There are five men and one woman in this picture and the woman is the one pouring the tea. That is not a good look Will. — Nick Gill (@NickGill2017) July 20, 2022

Obviously I've clocked the sexism implicit in the photo as well … for me that's just sadly what I've come to expect from the Tory Party. — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) July 20, 2022

"Hey guys; let's get the only woman to serve us tea in the photo"

"Won't that look a bit sexist?"

"It's ok; she's a woman of colour so we're already being super diverse" https://t.co/8cK3UPr2le — badly-drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) July 21, 2022

a single photo reveals far too much https://t.co/RqNyob6j8s — Jayne Joso Author, Artist, Japan Specialist (@JayneJoso) July 21, 2022

Spot what’s wrong …. the fact that William Bragg & the Conservatives release this picture says far more than the image itself https://t.co/nDeGF0P4qJ — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) July 21, 2022

Can you imagine how different this photo will look a hundred years on, in 2022! Oh! Wait a minute – this IS 2022! Just not in #Tory land!@Conservatives – and they talk about #diversity and #inclusivity!🤣🤪🤪🤪 https://t.co/paio3dtiFK — Prof David Evans, OBE (@David_T_Evans) July 21, 2022

Remarkable own goals being scored all over the place by Tories. But this image. Wow. https://t.co/dAsH1klfLG — Jolyon Rubinstein 🇺🇦 (@JolyonRubs) July 21, 2022

Oh, I get it now! It's called the 1922 committee because they act as if it were still 1922! — Gareth Faull (@GarethAPI) July 20, 2022

